Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spent time with her family over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Jurassic World star, 39, and the author, 28, were spotted watching her brothers, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger, play football with their friends on Thursday. Photos show the couple standing alongside her mom, Maria Shriver, watching the action. Chris and Katherine were also spotted holding hands as they went for a hike with her mom earlier in the day.

It was just over a week ago that the couple had a double date with her dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his girlfriend, Heather Milligan. The foursome enjoyed a breakfast meal together at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, Calif.