Jake Owen and Girlfriend Erica Hartlein Expecting First Child Together

Baby on board!

Country superstar Jake Owen and girlfriend Erica Hartlein are expecting their first child together. The exciting baby news was revealed on ABC's I'm Coming Home special on Thursday night, during which Owen visited his hometown of Vero Beach in Florida.

"This'll throw you guys for a loop," Owen told his family during the special, adding that they haven't told anyone yet. "Erica and I will be having a little addition to our Owen family."

After the announcement was made, Hartlein told the group, "Now I'm gonna turn really red!"

A rep for Owen also confirmed the exciting news to People, revealing that they couple is expecting their baby to arrive in late spring, early summer.