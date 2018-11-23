Taylor Swift Gives Boyfriend Joe Alwyn a Sweet Shout-Out on Instagram

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 10:10 AM

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Instagram official!

Taylor Swift celebrated Thanksgiving this year by giving her longtime love Joe Alwyn a sweet shout-out on social media. The "End Game" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a preview clip of Alwyn's new movie, The Favourite, which also stars Swift's pal Emma Stone.

"The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow— Swipe to see cities and dates! @thefavouritemovie @joe.alwyn @nicholashoult," Swift wrote to her fans along with information about the film.

The superstar also took to her Instagram Story to tell her followers they "need to see" the movie, adding a link to buy tickets.

Taylor Swift's Most Memorable reputation Tour Moments

The cute couple, who has been together since 2016, likes to keep their relationship very private. This is the first time either Swift or Alwyn have posted about each other on social media, though they do follow each other and give each other supportive likes.

Swift has also supported Alwyn at his movie events. In late September, Swift quietly joined Alwyn at the New York Film Festival. That same month, the British actor spoke out about his relationship with Swift for the first time. 

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," Alwyn told British Vogue. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people…but I really prefer to talk about work."

Alwyn has also supported Swift on a number of occasions, attending multiple shows on his girlfriend's Reputation Stadium Tour. The songstress recently wrapped up her wildly successful tour earlier this week in Tokyo.

"It's so hard to believe that tonight will be the last time we wear these costumes, play this set list, do this choreography, and then say goodbye to the Reputation Stadium Tour," Swift wrote to her fans on Instagram ahead of the last concert. "Thank you to the crowds that have lit up our year. We do this last one for all of you."

