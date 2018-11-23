Taylor Swift Gives Boyfriend Joe Alwyn a Sweet Shout-Out on Instagram

Instagram official!

Taylor Swift celebrated Thanksgiving this year by giving her longtime love Joe Alwyn a sweet shout-out on social media. The "End Game" singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a preview clip of Alwyn's new movie, The Favourite, which also stars Swift's pal Emma Stone.

"The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow— Swipe to see cities and dates! @thefavouritemovie @joe.alwyn @nicholashoult," Swift wrote to her fans along with information about the film.

The superstar also took to her Instagram Story to tell her followers they "need to see" the movie, adding a link to buy tickets.