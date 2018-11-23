Ariana Grande is continuing to mourn Mac Miller following his sudden death in September.

On Thursday, the "Thank U, Next" singer took to her Instagram Story to share a Facebook memory of her and the late rapper celebrating Thanksgiving together just last year.

"you're v missed," Grande captioned the selfie of the duo.

It's been just over two months since Miller passed away at the age of 26. On Sept. 7, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed in a statement that authorities were called to the artist's home in Studio City, Calif. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. On Sept. 8, an autopsy was performed and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation.