by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 11:10 AM
Kylie Jenner commemorated her daughter's first Thanksgiving in a very special way.
The makeup mogul shared a black-and-white family portrait with her 119 million Instagram followers Thursday, in which the blonde beauty, 21, posed with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, and daughter Stormi Webster, 9 months. She kept her photo caption simple, writing, "Thankful." As Kylie held Stormi in her arms with her perfectly manicured hands, she planted a kiss on her mini-me's cheek; Travis, meanwhile, leaned in closer to the two girls he loves most in the world.
Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods commented, "I love you guys."
Travis later captioned the shot by commenting on her picture, writing, "Gang." When Kylie shared the stunning family portrait on Twitter, she used the same caption, writing, "Thankful."
A little later, Kylie shared another photo with Stormi (sans Travis).
Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, shared a different, older family photo with her Instagram followers. "Happy Thanksgiving guys! I am so thankful for all of you. Thank you for all of your love and support always. What a gift life is. Enjoy every precious moment. I am so thankful for and cherish these six amazing blessings and all of my beautiful grandchildren. I give thanks to God every single day," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote in her caption. "I love you."
On Wednesday, Kylie shared her excitement for the holiday, tweeting, "Can't wait to eat my body weight in Thanksgiving food tomorrow. But on that note I feel very thankful I was able to provide Thanksgiving meals this year to people in need of one. It's important we spread the love." Of course, the reality star also reminded her Twitter followers, "Thankful for you guys."
