Kylie Jenner commemorated her daughter's first Thanksgiving in a very special way.

The makeup mogul shared a black-and-white family portrait with her 119 million Instagram followers Thursday, in which the blonde beauty, 21, posed with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, and daughter Stormi Webster, 9 months. She kept her photo caption simple, writing, "Thankful." As Kylie held Stormi in her arms with her perfectly manicured hands, she planted a kiss on her mini-me's cheek; Travis, meanwhile, leaned in closer to the two girls he loves most in the world.

Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods commented, "I love you guys."

Travis later captioned the shot by commenting on her picture, writing, "Gang." When Kylie shared the stunning family portrait on Twitter, she used the same caption, writing, "Thankful."