Rita Ora Defends Lip Syncing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Nov. 22, 2018 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rita Ora, 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Rita Ora's lip synced performance of "Let You Love Me" during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade came under fire Thursday on Twitter—but why she was singled out remains a mystery.

After Ora appeared on a float during the annual telecast on NBC, John Legend—who also performed in the parade—leapt to her defense on Twitter. "Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," he wrote to a viewer who had criticized Ora. "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway."

Legend added, "Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!

Ora was grateful for the support, writing, "Fun fact @johnlegend thank you for clarifying what I was about to also tweet. It's annoying for us but anyway! All my shows are 100 percent live always have been! When you come to [an] ORA show get ready! Back to holidays! Have a good one guys!" Ora then celebrated her new album, Phoenix, reaching No. 1 in Australia. "It's out in the rest of the world at midnight!! So excited!!" the pop star tweeted. "Happy holidays [y'all]!!"

(In case fans forgot, Ora sang her hit live at the 2018 E!'s People's Choice Awards Nov. 11.)

Photos

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2018: Star Sightings

When another fan complained she had "lost all faith" in musicians performing live on television after she learned people lip synced on Soul Train in 1997, Legend responded, "True, but...I actually convinced Soul Train to let me sing live when I was on there back in the Get Lifted days."

Other performers in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade included Bazzi, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, Kelly Clarkson, Leona Lewis, Pentatonix, Diana Ross, Sugarland and Ashley Tisdale.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rita Ora , Thanksgiving , Controversy , Music , NBC , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Gwen Stefani, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration

How Gwen Stefani Is Making Magical Holiday Memories This Year

"Forbes'" Highest Paid Women in Music List Upset

Devin Lima, Brad Fischetti, LFO, 1999

LFO's Last Living Member Mourns Devin Lima's Death With Heartbreaking Tribute

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Release a Christmas Video

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Jokes John Legend Wrote "All of Me" About Her Feet

Carly Rae Jepsen, Party For One

Have a Party for One With Carly Rae Jepsen & Celebrate Her Birthday by Voting for Her Best Music Video

Pusha T

Pusha T Accuses Drake of Hiring Fans to Attack Him at Toronto Concert

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.