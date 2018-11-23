Vanessa Hudgen's Denim, Meghan Markle's Coat and More Celeb Style on Sale for Black Friday

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 3:00 AM

It's the best day of the year to be inspired by celebrity style!

For once, you can scroll through a gallery of celebrity street style photos and actually buy the pieces they're wearing. Everything is on sale—Vanessa Hudgen's 7 For All Mankind denim, Bella Hadid's gold hoops, Meghan Markle's stunning outerwear, Priyanka Chopra's sexy heels, Gwyneth Paltrow's smart watch and much more. Ladies and gents, get ready to ball out on a budget because Hollywood style has never been so affordable.

With holidays like New Year's Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa and Hannakuh around the corner, there's a lot to shop for. It's time to amp up your wardrobe and grab amazing gifts for your loved ones. 

Shop discounted celebrity style below!

