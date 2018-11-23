Ayesha Curry's Holiday Gift Guide Is for Supermoms on a Budget

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Nov. 23, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

A mom of three, the wife to NBA star Stephen Curry, an entrepreneur, the host of Food Network's Ayesha's Homemade, a famous chef, a TV personality—Ayesha Curry proves that you can do and have it all. 

Now, just in time for Black Friday sales, the supermom is sharing the products she loves with a E! News holiday gift guide you'll want to share. Whether you're buying a few new kitchen items for yourself or sharing the love with your nearest and dearest, these products will make your home warm for the holidays or make traveling more comfortable. 

Photos

Jeannie Mai Shares a Holiday Gift Guide for the Hardworking Fashionista

Check out her holiday gift guide below! 

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry Aprons

"I love my mommy and me aprons," Ayesha Curry told E! News. "It's the perfect gift just in time for some holiday cooking whether your big, tall or small!"

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry Cookware

"I love my cookware because it ensures even cooking, sears meats perfectly and scrambles eggs without sticking and can go directly into the oven for those one-pan meals!"

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

BTTR Windowsill Gardening Kit

"Whether you are in sun, rain or snow this holiday season, you too can garden with this BTTR windowsill gardening kit. Fresh basil, fresh mint…it's time to cook! It's fool proof."

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

Voyage et Cie Candles

"I saw these in Diane Keaton's shower... online, of course…had to have them! They have all kinds of scents. My faves are the ones inspired from France and remind me of my summer travels. Best part is the 700 hours of burn time."

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

Tatcha Skincare Gift Set

"The founder [Vicki Tsai] is a friend of mine. I love the product and know how much care and love has been put into the line. The research and development takes place in Japan and the formula works on the most sensitive of skins. The formulas are incredible."

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

Svelte Custom Hoops

"First of all, they are SF-based!! I love anything you can customize and Svelte makes it easy. It's the perfect holiday gift!"

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

BEIS Travel by Shay Mitchell

"Quality travel made easy and affordable by Shay Mitchell? Trés chic!"

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry Bedding

"Waking up Christmas morning will be a gift in itself when you are wrapped in the love that is this quilt!"

SHOP

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording

"Because Lin-Manuel Miranda is a genius and everyone needs to experience the magic. It's great for the whole family! History through music... doesn't get better than that."

SHOP

Article continues below

ESC: Celeb Gift Guide, Ayesha Curry

The House that Pinterest Built, by Diane Keaton

"I am obsessed with Diane Keaton. Her eye for design and architecture is unmatched. I fell in love with her home and the love and passion that was put into designing it!"

SHOP

Get in the holiday spirit with celebrity holiday gift guides! Check out more here!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , 2018 Holiday Gift Guide , VG , Fashion , Shopping , Style
Latest News
ESC: Best Dressed, Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Is an Ethereal Beauty and More Best Dressed Stars

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

And They Can't Stop: How Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Beat the Odds to Become of Hollywood’s Most Solid Couples

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Street Style

Vanessa Hudgen's Denim, Meghan Markle's Coat and More Celeb Style on Sale for Black Friday

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner's 2nd Cosmetics Collaboration

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Inside Hailey Baldwin's Thanksgiving and Birthday Celebration With Justin Bieber

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Thanksgiving With Scott Disick and Their Kids

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Yes, Kelly Clarkson Actually Sang Live During the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.