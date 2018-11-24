Kim Porter's loved ones and hundreds of other people gathered in her hometown on Saturday to pay their respects at her funeral, just over one week after her sudden death.

The 47-year-old model and actress and mother of four was honored at a service at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia. Guests included her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, who shares three children with her, as well as Kimora Lee Simmons, Tichina Arnold, NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Lil' Kim, Mary J. Bligeand Faith Evans, who reportedly sang at the event, according to multiple reports. Pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!" Diddy tweeted before the service began. "We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter."

The rapper and producer and Porter's son Quincy Brown, 27, who he helped raise, delivered eulogies and the latter broke down while speaking, the outlet said. His father and Porter's other ex Al B. Sure! then joined them onstage, TMZ reported. Blige also spoke at the service, the report said.

Combs had arranged for Porter's golden casket to travel in a horse-drawn carriage. According to TMZ, it was adorned with white and pink flowers inside the church, along with a black and white photo of her.

Porter will be buried at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens cemetery alongside her mother, Sarah Lee Porter, who died in 2014.