Kim Porter Honored at Funeral as Sean "Diddy" Combs Pays Tribute to "Our Angel"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Nov. 24, 2018 12:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Porter's loved ones and hundreds of other people gathered in her hometown on Saturday to pay their respects at her funeral, just over one week after her sudden death.

The 47-year-old model and actress and mother of four was honored at a service at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia. Guests included her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs, who shares three children with her, as well as Kimora Lee SimmonsTichina ArnoldNeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Lil' Kim, Mary J. Bligeand Faith Evans, who reportedly sang at the event, according to multiple reports. Pastor T.D. Jakes officiated the service.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL. Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!!" Diddy tweeted before the service began. "We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We thank GOD for all of you. #KimPorter."

The rapper and producer and Porter's son Quincy Brown, 27, who he helped raise, delivered eulogies and the latter broke down while speaking, the outlet said. His father and Porter's other ex Al B. Sure! then joined them onstage, TMZ reported. Blige also spoke at the service, the report said.

Combs had arranged for Porter's golden casket to travel in a horse-drawn carriage. According to TMZ, it was adorned with white and pink flowers inside the church, along with a black and white photo of her.

Porter will be buried at the Evergreen Memorial Gardens cemetery alongside her mother, Sarah Lee Porter, who died in 2014.

Read

Kim Porter's Famous Friends Honor Her Life at Celebration Ceremony

"God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her," Porter's extended family, including Diddy's, said in a statement on Friday. "Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn't a person she met who's soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always."

Kim Porter, Sean P. Diddy Combs

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Porter was found dead in her bed at her Los Angeles-area home on November 15. In addition to Diddy and Quincy, Porter is survived by her and the rapper's son Christian Casey Combs and twin daughters Jessie James Combs and D'lila Star Combs, as well as the model's father Jake D. Porter, Jr. and her grandmother Lila Mae Star.

"Kim was raised with southern values and remained close to her traditional roots and upbringing throughout her storied life," her family said in a press release, according to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV. "She deeply loved her hometown of Columbus, Georgia, and was most happy when she was able to return home for family visits."

"Despite her beloved status, Kim counted motherhood as her greatest achievement and was a committed and devoted presence in the lives of her four children, filling them with love, grace, compassion, joy, and hope," her family said in their press release. "Her profound legacy and light lives on through them."

Porter and Diddy, a father of five, dated for 13 years before splitting in 2007.

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't," Diddy wrote on social media in the days following Porter's death. "I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much."

Kim Porter, Sean P. Diddy Combs

Peter Kramer/Getty Images

"Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship," he continued. "We were more than best friends, we were more than soul mates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love [black heart emoji]."

He also wrote a message to Porter, telling her, "I'll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!!"

Read

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Family Break Silence on Kim Porter's Death

Quincy also paid tribute to his mom on social media, writing along with a family photo, "I am broken...& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me."

Last weekend, Diddy and Porter's famous friends gathered to honor her during a private "homegoing celebration." A source told E! News Diddy hosted the memorial at his home, with Pharrell Williams, French Montana and Mary J. Blige in attendance.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Porter , Death , Apple News , Top Stories , Sean "Diddy" Combs
Latest News
Braison Cyrus, Stella McBride

Miley Cyrus' Brother Braison Cyrus Is Engaged

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bennett, Mean Girls, Thank U, Next

Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" Video Features Real Aaron Samuels From Mean Girls

Kendall Jenner, Tristan Thompson

Kendall Jenner Appears to Boo Tristan Thompson Jokingly at NBA Game

Shopping: 14 Cyber Monday Deals You Can Actually Get Now

14 Amazing Cyber Monday Deals You Can Actually Get Now

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Plane, Tonga Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Moving Away From Kensington Palace

Shopping: Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday Sales of 2018

Mrs. Doubtfire

25 Years Later: Inside Mrs. Doubtfire's Surprising Take on Divorce and Robin Williams' Lasting Impact on His Co-Stars

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.