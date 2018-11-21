Katie Jones/Variety/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian is changing lives one tweet at a time.
On Wednesday, Twitter user and avid Kim K fan Chris Sumlin revealed how the KKW Cosmetics founder is helping him land the job of his dreams.
On his already impressive resumé, the Boston University graduate boasted about Kim retweeting his grad school paper, which led to some surprising results. "I've already booked THREE job interviews in less than a week," he shared. "This woman's influence is helping me a secure a bag."
And it wasn't long before the tweet went viral. Pretty soon it ended up on Kim K's timeline and, of course, the makeup mogul had to wish him luck on his job search. The 38-year-old told Chris, "Good luck! I hope you get the jobs!"
Naturally, Sumlin added the newest tweet from Kim to his growing list of achievements.
"Oh y'all already know I had to add that @KimKardashian wished me luck on my job search," Chris captioned a photo his newly updated resumé.
He joked, "I'm definitely gonna get hired now."
And Kim is continuing to help people in any way she can. While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim and her hubby Kanye West shared that in partnership with Yeezy and Adidas, they are donating $400,000 to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund. This doesn't include the $100,000 they are giving to firefighter Mike Williams and his family, who lost their home in Oak Park, Calif.
Kim told Williams and his wife, "To know that you've lost your home, Kanye, Yeezy and Adidas wanted to donate to you guys $100,000... so you guys can pick up the pieces."
