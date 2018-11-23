Dua Lipa Is an Ethereal Beauty and More Best Dressed Stars

Celebrities created a winter wonderland with their epic fashion this week.

While Thanksgiving and winter weather had most celebs hanging out inside with their families, many managed to make it out to A-list events and stun. It was impressive. From the Governor's Awards in Hollywood to the 70th Bambi Awards in Germany, stars are inspiring our wardrobe all over the world.

Case in point: Dua Lipa's sheer, long-sleeve, floor-length gown that features beautiful ruffles down the sleeves and skirt of the dress. With a darling pair of earring and silver bangle, the star's look transports us into a fairy tale with its feminine and ethereal appeal.