Emily Blunt's Style Is as Sweet as a Spoon Full of Sugar

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 12:39 PM

Getty Images

It's #WomanCrushWednesday and we're crushing hard on Emily Blunt's style.

Now that star is out and about in promotion of her new film, Mary Poppins Returns, we're reminded of her style prowess. From the red carpet to street style, her looks are always polished and never boring. She brings edge and sass to timeless styles and remains unafraid to rock sequins or bold prints. 

Since the days of The Devil Wears Prada, we've had a keen eye on her looks. However, recently, she's stunned with awing outfits that are worth a second look. In this month alone, she's worn a polka dot dress with an asymmetrical hem that gave new life to the print, a one-shoulder jumpsuit that's perfect for the holidays and a metallic sequined set, complete by a crop top and maxi skirt that stunned on the red carpet.

Jeannie Mai Shares a Holiday Gift Guide for the Hardworking Fashionista

Check out her most recent looks below!

Emily Blunt, 2019 Governors Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Glitter Glam

In Dundas.

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Velvet and Volume

In Oscar de la Renta.

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chic Shoulder

In David Koma.

Gotham/GC Images

Caped Cuteness

In Michael Kors.

Emily Blunt, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Award Worthy

In Schiaparelli Hate Couture.

 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Pretty as a Picture

In Alexander McQueen.

Emily Blunt, Cannes, Sicario

Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Silver off Screen

In Stella McCartney.

Emily Blunt, Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Pastel Pink

In Prada.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Simply Stunning

In Prada.

Emily Blunt, Calvin Klein Party, Cannes, Women In Film

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage

A Silver Screen Vision

In Calvin Klein.

Emily Blunt, London Premiere, Sicario

Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Mirror, Mirror

In Prada.

Emily Blunt

DyD Fotografos/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Simply Stunning

In Giambattista Valli.

Emily Blunt, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Baby Blue

In Michael Kors Collection.

Emily Blunt

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Spring has Sprung

In Alexander McQueen.

Emily Blunt

Steve Zak Photography/FilmMagic

Waist-Cinching

In Elisabetta Franchi.

Emily Blunt

David M. Benett/Getty Images for Audi

Pink Frock

In Jenny Packham.

Emily Blunt

Lionel Hahn/ABAC/startraksphoto.com

Iridescent

In Stella McCartney at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

Emily Blunt, Cannes 2015

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Bright Spot

In Peter Pilotto.

Emily Blunt, Met Gala 2015

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Caped Couture

In Prada.

Emily Blunt

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Variety

On the Dot

In Peter Pilotto.

Emily Blunt

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Green Stripe

In Christopher Kane.

Emily Blunt, Critics' Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for A&E Network

Red Lace Redux

In Pucci.

Emily Blunt, Golden Globes, 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Angelic View

In Michael Kors.

Emily Blunt

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for IWC

Green Goddess

In Lanvin.

Emily Blunt

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF

Sunny Disposition

In Zuhair Murad.

Emily Blunt

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Coming Up Roses

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Emily Blunt, Art Basel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for IWC

Shimmer & Shine

In Pucci.

Emily Blunt

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Assistant Wears Prada

In Prada.

Emily Blunt

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Edgier Tomorrow

In David Koma.   

Emily Blunt

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Feminine Touch

In Osman.

Emily Blunt

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Day in Dior

In Christian Dior.

Emily Blunt

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Navy Sweetheart

In Zac Posen.

Emily Blunt

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gold Medal

In a color befitting the evening, Emily joins the ranks of red carpet royalty in a golden Micheal Kors cut-out gown at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, MET Gala

Billy Farrell/BFANYC/Sipa USA

Punchy Punk

With hubby John Krasinski on her arm, the actress wears a black Carolina Herrera gown paired with popping bubblegum eye shadow at the 2013 Met Gala.

Emily Blunt

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Hollywood Smolder

In Miu Miu.

Emily Blunt

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Cutout Queen

In Emilio Pucci.

Emily Blunt

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Beachy Glow

In Calvin Klein.

