Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower Split: What's at Stake

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 1:33 PM

Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After more than 20 years, Robert De Niro and Grace Hightower have reportedly gone their separate ways

The news broke late Tuesday when Page Six, citing sources, revealed the Oscar winner is no longer living with his wife of more than two decades and is expected to announce their breakup publicly soon. 

With the end of their marriage reportedly approaching, it begs the question of what is at stake in this high-profile split. While it's unclear if the two had a prenuptial agreement, the 75-year-old Raging Bull and Godfather star's net worth was estimated at $200 million back in 2015, according to Forbes

In addition to an iconic acting career spanning more than 50 years, the star has also helped build a hospitality group, featuring hotels and Nobu restaurants among other properties and developments, that expects to reach $1 billion in revenue within the next five years as it adds condos to the portfolio, Bloomberg reported. 

Back in Hollywood, De Niro is the longtime co-founder of global media company, Tribeca Enterprises, which oversees Tribeca Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival International, Tribeca Cinemas and Tribeca Film. The company has produced films like About a BoyA Bronx Tale and, most recently, Bohemian Rhapsody

Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Of course, the specifics on how any of their assets are divided up are entirely dependent upon the exes' divorce proceedings—if they even get there. 

Back in 1999, De Niro filed for divorce from Hightower and the two fought over custody of their son, Elliot. However, by 2004, they had rekindled their romance and renewed their vows, welcoming daughter Helen via surrogate seven years later. 

