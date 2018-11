Jimmy Fallon is all of us on Thanksgiving in the above exclusive sneak peek of the special Turkey Day edition of The Tonight Show. You see, it seems Fallon overate his Thanksgiving meal and is unable to deliver the day's monologue, but unlike all of us, he has famous friend to help him out: Jerry Seinfeld.

It's a Thanksgiving miracle! Watch the video above to hear Fallon and Seinfeld riff back and forth about doing the monologue. It's complete with classic Seinfeld delivery. The duo end up doing the monologue together.

Guests also appearing in the Thursday, Nov. 22 edition of The Tonight Show are Robert Irwin and animals, and comedian Brian Regan. Previous guests this week included Mahershala Ali, Chris Colfer, Tim Allen, Meek Mill and several Michaels, including Michael Bublé, Michael Strahan and Michael Angarano.