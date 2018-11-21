Dwayne Johnson Is Rocking a Sweet New Look Thanks to His Baby Girl

With a face like this, how could you resist?

Before the Thanksgiving holiday officially kicks off, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson found himself heading off to work.

There was just one thing in his way: His baby girl Jasmine Johnson who wanted to give daddy a makeover.

As documented on Instagram, The Titan Games star revealed how his daughter persuaded dad to get a little makeover before getting down to business.

"Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial's intoxicating blue eyes... BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work," Dwayne recalled in his Instagram caption. "Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion."

He added, "As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love #ohana."

While we may not get to see the finished product, it's clear that Dwayne got a colorful new face while he finished up his breakfast.  All together now…aww!

As soon as the picture surfaced, fans and famous friends couldn't help but share how the moment brought a smile to their face.

"I CAN'T—such a blessing," Halle Berry wrote in the comments section. Jeffrey Dean Morgan added, "Jazzy has her dada jumping thru any and all hoops she decides on! You don't stand a chance brother."

It's going to be a busy end of 2018 for the actor who is getting ready to launch his new NBC show titled The Titan Games. He also is focused on his Project Rock Collection with Under Armour.

But despite all his work commitments, family will remain number one this holiday season. Ready for your close-up, dad? 

