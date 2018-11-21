Oops! Tiffany Trump Leaves the Tag on Her Shoe en Route to Mar-a-Lago

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 10:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

The Trumps are returning to a favorite spot for Thanksgiving. 

With the annual holiday just days away, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, son Barron Trump, daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her three children, Arabella, 7, Joseph, 5, and Theodore, 2, boarded Air Force One on Tuesday en route to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Ivanka's younger sister, Tiffany Trump, also came along for the ride, giving off modern Legally Blonde vibes in a bubblegum pink double-breasted suit jacket paired with a pink lace skirt and gold pumps. However, eagle-eyed photographers spotted the tag still on the bottom of one of her shoes. Ivanka sported darker hues, including a plaid jacket, black turtleneck dress and brown boots. 

After sharing a snap from the sky, Ivanka and her famous family touched down in Palm Beach, where the president's "Winter White House" is located. 

Photos

Thanksgiving TV Binge Guide 2018

The trip came shortly after President Trump participated in the annual turkey pardon at the White House. This year, it was a turkey named Peas that was pardoned during the presentation. 

"Thanksgiving is a time of great American traditions, and today we continue a very special one when a lucky turkey gets a presidential pardon," he said during the Rose Garden event. "That turkey is so lucky. I've never seen such a beautiful turkey."

With the event all wrapped up, it was time for the family jet off to Florida, which has become tradition for the first family as they spent last Thanksgiving there as well.  

Tiffany Trump, Shoe

Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the trip is also welcome family time for Tiffany, currently a law student at Georgetown University.

As she wrote to Ivanka earlier this month on social media, "Wishing my big sister and best friend a happy birthday (sorry for the late post, but you know my law school life haha) I love you so much."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ivanka Trump , Donald Trump , Thanksgiving , Holidays , Travel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Piers Morgan, Ariana Grande

Piers Morgan Is in a Twitter War With Ariana Grande—and Her Mom!

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Is Rocking a Sweet New Look Thanks to His Baby Girl

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Jokes John Legend Wrote "All of Me" About Her Feet

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Twinning in Burgundy

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton's Engagement Ring Is Missing After Losing Her Luggage

Sneak Peek: Robert Pattison & Kristen Stewart's "Twilight" Chemistry

LFO Singer Devin Lima Passes Away at Age 41

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.