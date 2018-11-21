Brad Pitt Denies Responsibility for Hurricane Katrina Victims' Deteriorating Homes

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Brad Pitt

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala

Brad Pitt is seeking to be dismissed from a class-action lawsuit that was filed against him and his Make It Right Foundation, the nonprofit he founded after Hurricane Katrina to help in the rebuilding of the Lower Ninth Ward.

Back in September, Pitt and Make It Right were sued by two residents in New Orleans who claimed their homes were "defectively and improperly constructed" as well as "defectively designed" and contained "defective materials," according to the lawsuit obtained by E! News.

"While the citizens of the 9th Ward are grateful to Brad Pitt they were forced to file this lawsuit because the Make It Right Foundation built substandard homes, that are deteriorating at a rapid pace while the homeowners are stuck with mortgages on properties that have diminished values," Ron Austin, the attorney representing the Lower Ninth Ward residents, said in a statement in September (via NBC News).

Read

Why the Divorce War Rages On: What Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Really Want From Each Other at This Point

The statement concluded, "We have filed to make Make It Right make it right."

Now, Pitt has responded to the lawsuit and is seeking to have be dismissed from it, denying direct responsibility for the deteriorating homes.

"Mr. Pitt cannot simply be lumped together with other defendants and held liable for alleged conduct in which he is not even alleged to have participated," the court filing states (via The Blast). Pitt's attorneys also stated that the petition "contains no allegations that Mr. Pitt committed any act or omission, other than in his capacity as a Director, which allegedly caused plaintiffs emotional distress, much less a physical injury."

E! News has reached out to Pitt for comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Piers Morgan, Ariana Grande

Piers Morgan Is in a Twitter War With Ariana Grande—and Her Mom!

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson Is Rocking a Sweet New Look Thanks to His Baby Girl

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Jokes John Legend Wrote "All of Me" About Her Feet

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Twinning in Burgundy

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton's Engagement Ring Is Missing After Losing Her Luggage

Sneak Peek: Robert Pattison & Kristen Stewart's "Twilight" Chemistry

LFO Singer Devin Lima Passes Away at Age 41

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.