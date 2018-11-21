Kate Middleton's Latest Hairstyle Is the Perfect Holiday Look

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 8:46 AM

Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is trying out a new 'do. 

While stepping out for a visit to the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London on Wednesday, the mother of three surprised royal onlookers with a new look. 

Donning a previously worn burgundy skirt suit by Paule Ka with a black turtleneck and tights, Middleton looked perfectly prepared for the holiday season. While she typically sports her hair down in a blowout or half-up style, she opted for an unexpected twist—a stylish ponytail!

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Of course, this is hardly the first time Middleton has rocked a ponytail—she's tried voluminous versions, parted versions, slicked back versions and a few in between. 

However, Middleton topped off this pony with a sweet accent: a black velvet bow. The rest of her hair was styled in beach waves for a textured look. 

Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

It's the perfect accessory for dressing up a ponytail this holiday season, particularly if you still want to keep your hair out of your face while you're busy unwrapping presents, baking cookies or playing with your little cousins. 

After all, your hair is the last thing you want to worry about when you're having holiday fun. 

