It's been over two decades since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash at the age of 36. Royal admirers have since watched Prince William and Prince Harry carry on their mother's legacy and honor her as they've experienced life's many milestones, including their marriages to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, respectively.

On Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, remembered the late Princess of Wales and opened up about how much she would have "loved every moment" of their royal weddings and would have been "so proud" of her sons.

"Even before they got married, Diana would have been just literally going 'I can't believe these boys have done so well,'" Ferguson said. "They are such a credit to her, incredible."

Ferguson also suspected Diana would have been quite fond of her daughters-in-laws.

"She had this enormous compassion, and I honestly think she'd be so proud of the wonderful Meghan and Catherine, as well," she said. "She'd want to embrace them and say, 'You're doing well.'"