If you thought watching a woman have a conversation with her future step-daughter about the cleanliness of their shared apartment is awkward, try watching them have have that conversation on an inflatable couch. 90 Day Fiancé is giving us just that in the above exclusive sneak peek.

Leida, 29, is in Wisconsin from her native Indonesia to begin her life with Eric, 40, her American fiancé. Leida is accustomed to a different lifestyle overseas, one Eric can't provide in the United States. What he can provide is a dirty apartment, with his daughter Tasha as their roommate, and the aforementioned inflatable couch.

A little backstory: Leida first saw the apartment when it was in a state of disarray after Tasha left for work. Now they're meeting for the first time and…it's awkward.