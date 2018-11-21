NBC
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Nov. 21, 2018 6:33 AM
This Is Us gave us six Thanksgivings in the appropriately titled episode "Six Thanksgivings," but we really need to talk about the other gift the NBC drama gave us: Sterling K. Brown nearly nude.
Early in the episode, Brown's Randall got dressed and brushed his teeth while talking to wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) about an upcoming campaign event. It wasn't just a normal conversation because there was Randall, parading around in his skivvies. A Thanksgiving miracle!
Naturally, the internet—specifically Twitter—ate up the man candy. How could viewers not? The thirst, as the kids say, was real. Very real. Like you just ate your grandma's too salty stuffing real. Brown responded to some of it and wasn't fazed, using emojis to express his emotion.
These are the best reactions to the moment.
Yes, he did.
To the writers who wrote the scene with Randall wearing nothing but his drawers......Thank you!!!!! :D @NBCThisisUs @SterlingKBrown #sexyashell #beautifulsixpack— Jacquie Rowsell (@jacquieanddon) November 21, 2018
There's a lot to be thankful for.
😂😂😂— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) November 21, 2018
Viewers were also crying tears of joy.
Randall @SterlingKBrown turned into Stefan Urquelle out of nowhere...I was having the ultimate nerd flashback! @jaleelwhite #thisisus— Emmie Golemi (@emmiedessauer) November 21, 2018
Stefan Urquelle lives!
OMG STERLING K BROWN IN BOXER BRIEFS I AM DECEASED. #thisisus— Alli Troester (@AlliTroester) November 21, 2018
RIP to us too.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
