Meghan Markle Looks Radiant in Red at Hubb Community Kitchen Visit

Meghan Markle visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Wednesday to see how the proceeds from her cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, are benefitting the local community.

As royal admirers will recall, the Duchess of Sussex launched the charity cookbook with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen back in September. Meghan, who wrote the foreword for the book, decided to support the initiative after she visited the kitchen in January and met women who had come together to cook with their families and neighbors after being affected by the tragic Grenwell Tower fire.

"For two days every week, these women were able to cook and share their delicious recipes together," the royal explained in a promotional video at the time. "I immediately felt connected to this community kitchen. Like these women, I'm passionate about food and cooking as a way of strengthening communities."

The book features the women's personal recipes and showcases dishes from across the world, including the Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The goal was to raise enough proceeds from the sale of the book to allow the kitchen to stay open seven days a week. The funds have enabled the kitchen to be completely renovated, with the women's input, and provide a warm and welcoming environment. According to the Palace, the women are now able to use the kitchen seven days a week and gain qualifications to launch their own initiatives to help benefit the kitchen and their community.