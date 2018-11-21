Things got a little awkward on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

Jimmy Kimmel was nice enough when he began his interview with Michael B. Jordan, telling him, "You look fantastic. The suit is very snazzy." But then, he needed to address the elephant in the room. "I was here with you, sitting right next to you, over the summer. It was not on the air. We were pretending to be on the show. You were in character for Creed II for a scene. A big exciting scene!" the ABC host, 51, told the actor, 31. "Some said it was the highlight of the film."

"It was a high point," Jordan said. "It really was."

"But somewhere along the way, something happened to that scene..." Kimmel continued.

"Listen, everybody in that scene was great," Jordan said. "[But] we had one weak link."