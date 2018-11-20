TheImageDirect.com;BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
by Lena Grossman | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 7:53 PM
'Tis the season for lots and lots of family time.
E! News has learned that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who finalized their divorce relatively recently, will be in each other's company this holiday season. A source told E! News they will be spending the holidays together as a family in Montana with their three kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.
One can assume they will be headed to Big Sky, Mont., which is apparently an area that Affleck "loves." The Argo star traveled there with his previous romantic interest, Shauna Sexton, in October after finishing his stint in rehab. The two called it quits on their "casual relationship" not long afterwards. An insider told E! News at the time why the area is so significant to him. "He has spent a lot of time there both with the family and by himself...It's a good and a healthy place for him to be. He goes there to clear his mind and be out in nature. There's no distractions, and it's very peaceful," they shared.
Affleck and Garner recently reunited as a family to attend Game 4 of the 2018 World Series, in which the Los Angeles Dodgers played against Affleck's home team, the Boston Red Sox.
The Camping star has a new beau in her life who she will also see during the vacation time, according to our source. E! News confirmed on Oct. 24 that Garner was dating John Miller, the CEO of Cali Group. A source told E! News at the time, "She's been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him. They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids."
The two of them stepped out for a date night on Nov. 9 to see the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen in Los Angeles.
So how will Miller play into these holiday arrangements?
According the first source, "Jen is also planning to spend time with John and would love to go away with him. She is spending more and more time with him and really enjoying getting to know him."
The insider continued, "Jen and John want to be together and will do it as much as they can. They have already gone away a few times for quick getaways. He joined her for something work-related and they've also had the chance to go away without distractions."
Their spending time with each other has apparently been "great for them and things are going very well."
The source concluded, "She's excited to have some down time over the holidays and to have someone new to spend time with."
Happy holidays!
