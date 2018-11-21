Thanksgiving generally centers on two things: family and food. So, what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a few recipes from one of America's famous families? The Kardashians!

Over the years, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have shared their favorite Turkey Day treats with their fans via their apps. Whether you like sweet or savory, this sisterly trio has got you covered with recipes that will please professional chefs and home cooks, alike.

Has your stomach started growling yet? Check out the menu below to start cooking like a Kardashian. You'll feel like part of the fam—even if you didn't get an invite to this year's Kardashian-Jenner feast.