This Is Us is celebrating Thanksgiving tonight, and the family drama is in full swing, even in Vietnam.

"Tonight is more of Jack trying to warm up to Nicky, trying to clean him up, so to speak," Michael Angarano told E! News when he visited us in studio for Monday's episode of Daily Pop. "And you get to see more of Nicky's reasoning for the way he is, the way he's behaving, the way he's treating Jack. You get a little more insight into it."

Nicky's definitely not doing well in Vietnam, as we learned from Angarano's first couple of episodes. He had gotten himself into trouble, and so Jack got him transferred to his unit, but it hasn't helped much so far.

"You'll begin to understand the breadth of what he's been through and what he's seen, which I think is what, for most people who aren't in the service or haven't served or seen something quite on that level, it's pretty incomprehensible what he's been through," Angarano said.

That doesn't mean that tonight's Thanksgiving celebration will be totally dark, however.

"They always give you something to chew on, so to speak," he promised.