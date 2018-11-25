9 Cyber Monday Beauty Deals That Are too Good to Pass Up

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 9:00 AM

We're beauty obsessed over here, we'll admit it.

And while we think our ever-growing makeup and skincare collection is "cute," anyone that takes a look at our bank statements would probably disagree. So, that's why we're all about a good beauty sale. They don't happen often but when they do, we don't mess around. Speaking of, one of our most favorite days of the year to snag killer beauty deals is Cyber Monday.

Trust us, we've looked around and found nine amazing sales you're going to dig, too.

100 Percent Pure 

The Deal: For Cyber Monday, the natural beauty brand is offering $10 deals (with purchases of $45 or more) on a total of 81 products over the course of a few days
Our Pick:  Black Tea Maracuja Oil Mascara$26 $10

 

& Other Stories 

The Deal: From November 25 to 26, take 20% off everything online only.
Our Pick:  & Other Stories Rouge Mocha Lipstick, $19 $15.20

 

Butter London

The Deal: On Cyber Monday take 40% off nail and gifts. 
Our Pick: Butter London New! Delightful Darlings$36 $21.60

 

Erno Laszlo

The Deal: From Nov. 23-26 take 30% off all purchases online (some exclusions apply).
Our Pick:  Erno Laszlo Hydra Therapy Memory Sleep Mask, $95, $66.50

 

Perricone MD

The Deal: The brand will be offering $20 masks on Cyber Monday with the code: HOLIDAY18.
Our Pick: Perricone MD Cocoa Moisture Mask, $69 $20

 

SCENT BOX

The Deal: Take 40% off your first month with the code: CYBERMONDAY. Valid 11/26 Only.
Our Pick:  Monthly Subscription$9.72 $14.95 

 

First Aid Beauty

The Deal: 30% OFF your entire order.
Our Pick:  First Aid Beauty FAB HOLIDAY CHEER, $48 $33.60

 

Ulta Beauty

The Deal: Serious discounts on specific products. More details here
Our Pick:   Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyeshadows are 4 for $32.

Wander Beauty

The Deal: Take 25% off sitewide and receive a free Unlashed Mascara with your purchase of $55 or more.
Our Pick:  Wander Beauty MAXIMUM IMPACT SKINCARE ESSENTIALS TRIO, $68 $51

For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

