Deck Out Your Home With These Cyber Monday Deals

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Nov. 25, 2018 6:00 AM
True, home is where the heart is but it's also where your brand new Kitchenaid mixer (reduced by 50%) is, too.
Listen, decorating your abode and/or decking it out with the latest kitchen gadgets is worth it, but expensive. But since you're not going to go without that new velvet couch that's $1,000 off sticker, you might as well keep an eye out. Which brings us to our next detail in this story: Cyber Monday. Seriously, have you checked out the massive price slashes at some of your favorite home retailers? Go on, check 'em out!
BUY IT: Willa Arlo Interiors Rittenhouse Cocktail Ottoman,
$452.99 $171.95
BUY IT: Beachcrest Home 10 Piece Traditional Glass Votive Set,
$45 $29.40
BUY IT: Wrought Studio Mcnichols Wood Wall Mirror,
$94.99 $56.53
BUY IT: Mercury Row Fortney Tray Table,
$89.99 $59.36
BUY IT: Greyleigh Cainsville Coffee Table,
$249 $127.99
BUY IT: Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set,
$611.50 $149.99
BUY IT: Bloomingdale's My Warmer Asthma & Allergy Friendly Down Comforter,
$525 $349.99
BUY IT: VITAMIX,
$349.99 $299.99
BUY IT: KITCHENAID ARTISAN SERIES 5-QUART TILT-HEAD STAND MIXER,
$600 $259.99
BUY IT: Mitchell Gold Bob Williams Gigi Velvet Sofa,
$3,455 $2,199
BUY IT: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W,
$59.99 $29.99
BUY IT: Anki Cozmo Limited Edition, Interstellar Blue, A Fun, Educational Toy Robot for Kids,
$179.99 $149.99
BUY IT: Brookstone Nap Weighted Blanket,
$149.99 $62.89
For more great Black Friday deals, check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
