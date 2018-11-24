Best Cyber Monday Sales of 2018

Stocksy
Good news friends: Cyber Monday is on the horizon.
We love it because it's the same idea as Black Friday (major savings for you), but different because you can snag 'em from the comfort of your own home via the world wide web.
Whether you're shopping for yourself or picking out presents for you closest pals, you probably already know exactly what you want. And if you don't? Wouldn't you rather peruse the deals in your PJs sipping hot cocoa?
We couldn't agree more and to help you get started, we've rounded up the best online sales out there!
Algenist
From Nov. 21-28 take 30% off sitewide on Algenist.com.
Alternative Apparel
On Nov. 26 take 40% off sitewide with the code: CMONDAY40.
Bevel
On Cyber Monday get Trimmer/Tblade Bundle for $199.95 ($35 off) or the Large Shave Kit $99.95 ($30 off).
Bombas
From Nov. 19-26 take 20% off the entire site.
CLARISONIC
Nov. 22-26 all sets will be 20% off.
Cover FX
On Cyber Monday take 30% off entire site + Blurring Primer GWP with orders $50+ until 2pm 25% off entire site + Blurring Primer GWP with orders $50+ after 2pm + Free Shipping All Day.
Dormify
Take 30 off on Cyber Monday (discount applied at checkout).
DreamCloud Sleep
If you order between now and Black Friday/Cyber Monday, you will receive $200 off a DreamCloud mattress sale prices range from $999 (Full) - $1,299 (Cal King).
Erno Laszlo
From Nov. 23-26 take 30% off all purchases online (some exclusions apply).
First Aid Beauty
Take 30% off your entire order.
Gaiam
Nov. 25-30 take 20% off sitewide + an extra 10% off $100+ with the promo code: CYBER10 and an extra 15% off $200+ with the promo code: CYBER15, plus free shipping on $25+.
Kat Von D Beauty
Nov. 24-26 take 20% off sitewide! Details: Available on KatVonDBeauty.com to US & international clients (no promo code needed).
KINLY
Nov. 21-26 take 25% off sitewide, no code required.
KORAL
On Cyber Monday take up to 65% off sale.
Lancer Skincare
Nov. 25-26 spend $250, and get a free full size Eye Contour Lifting Cream ($95 value).
MILLY
Nov. 26 take 20% off sitewide with any purchase of $300 or more.
Nectar Sleep
If you order by Cyber Monday, you will receive $125 off a Nectar mattress plus two free Nectar pillows Sale prices range from $375 (Twin) – $775 (Cal King).
Nicole Miller
On Cyber Monday take 30% off the entire site .
Patchology
Take 40% off Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Perricone MD
The brand will be offering daily deals starting on 11/19 with the code HOLIDAY18, 11/26 - $20 Masks
Philosophy
Take 40% off your order + bonus 16oz cinnamon buns shower gel with $75+ spend.
Privé Revaux
Nov.23-26 take 25% off all orders $50 discount code: Prive18, Post-Cyber Monday Sale (Nov. 27-30): 25% off The DaveO, with purchase of 2 colors on priverevaux.com, using the discount code: Cyberweek.
Rhone
Nov. 26-28 take 25% off sitewide + 35% off orders of $350+.
Storets
Take up to 70% off selected items.
Swimsuits For All
On Cyber Monday take 50% off sitewide + free shipping.
StriVectin
Take 30% off sitewide Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
Wander Beauty
Take 25% off sitewide AND receive a free Unlashed Mascara with your purchase of $55 or more.
White + Warren
Nov. 21-26 take 25% off site-wide, no code required.
Wayfair
Nov. 16-30 get up to 80% off rugs and wall art, up to 75% off bedding and sheet sets up to 70% off living room furniture, bedroom furniture, etc., up to 60% off kid's playsets and more.
