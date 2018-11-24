Best Cyber Monday Sales of 2018

Algenist

From Nov. 21-28 take 30% off sitewide on Algenist.com.

Alternative Apparel

On Nov. 26 take 40% off sitewide with the code: CMONDAY40.

Bevel

On Cyber Monday get Trimmer/Tblade Bundle for $199.95 ($35 off) or the Large Shave Kit $99.95 ($30 off).

Bombas

From Nov. 19-26 take 20% off the entire site.

CLARISONIC

Nov. 22-26 all sets will be 20% off.

Cover FX

On Cyber Monday take 30% off entire site + Blurring Primer GWP with orders $50+ until 2pm 25% off entire site + Blurring Primer GWP with orders $50+ after 2pm + Free Shipping All Day.

Dormify

Take 30 off on Cyber Monday (discount applied at checkout).

DreamCloud Sleep

If you order between now and Black Friday/Cyber Monday, you will receive $200 off a DreamCloud mattress sale prices range from $999 (Full) - $1,299 (Cal King).

Erno Laszlo

From Nov. 23-26 take 30% off all purchases online (some exclusions apply).

First Aid Beauty

Take 30% off your entire order.

Gaiam

Nov. 25-30 take 20% off sitewide + an extra 10% off $100+ with the promo code: CYBER10 and an extra 15% off $200+ with the promo code: CYBER15, plus free shipping on $25+.

Kat Von D Beauty

Nov. 24-26 take 20% off sitewide! Details: Available on KatVonDBeauty.com to US & international clients (no promo code needed).