Since this time of year can be a trying time for some, what better place to find comfort in than your old friend TV—even if the episodes are about the things stressing you out?

The holidays can be stressful. For many, Thanksgiving involves long periods of time in cars, lots of family time and abundant amounts of food. That's why there are so many Thanksgiving-themed TV episodes out there, coming together to celebrate the holiday is a good backdrop for conflict.

On this Thanksgiving day in 2018, we're super thankful for TV shows like Friends, Modern Family and Bob's Burgers, that always gave us a themed installment.

ABC Modern Family Season six's "Three Turkeys" is pretty much Modern Family at its best. Jay and Gloria want to spend it alone, so they don't tell the fam that their trip has been canceled, which results in some extreme hijinks when everybody else wants to have dinner at their house anyway. Any time Phil and Luke are paired together is brilliant, and it's even better when it all ends with the entire family together.

FOX New Girl The season two episode "Parents" featured Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner as Jess' parents, who she was desperately trying to Parent Trap with a complicated schedule of Thanksgiving dinners. It's a classic episode, made only better by those guest stars.

Eddy Chen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Brooklyn Nine-Nine The Nine-Nine does Thanksgiving every season, but the first one, the one titled "Thanksgiving," may sum up the squad the best. Amy (Melissa Fumero) plans a huge Thanksgiving dinner only so she can give a toast to Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) about how much he means to her, but Holt and Jake (Andy Samberg), who hates Thanksgiving as part of his serious daddy issues, have to leave for a case, and everyone else is left with an entire dinner made with baking soda instead of salt, sending a hungry Terry (Terry Crews) into hysterics. It's insane and magnificent, as always.

ABC Fresh Off the Boat The Huangs' first Floridian Thanksgiving back in season two was a glorious mess, thanks to sabotage from Jessica's sister and some very much alive cornish hens. Turkey also cannot be cooked with a hair dryer, but Jessica tried her best, and it's a delightful watch.

ABC Happy Endings Who doesn't love an an origin episode? In "More Like Stanksgiving," the Happy Endings gang recalled how they all met after Max (Adam Pally) found the lost season of The Real World he was on with Brad (Damon Wayans Jr.)

The WB Gilmore Girls In the season three episode "A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving," Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) must balance four different Thanksgiving dinners: Richard and Emily's, the Kim's, Luke's and Sookie's. Hijinks naturally ensue, but Gilmore Girls does what it does best here and balances the comedy with tender, dramatic moments.

NBC Friends Friends loved Thanksgiving. Like, really loved Thanksgiving. The classic season five episode "The One With All the Thanksgivings" featured Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) reliving their worst Thanksgiving. That meant fat Monica, Rachel's old nose and Ross' mustache made an appearance. And who could forget Monica wearing the turkey? It's an iconic image that has transcended Friends.

Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank Friends The Geller competitive nature was out in full force in the season three classic "The One With the Football." Just looking at that picture you can play the entire episode in your head, can't you?

FOX Bob's Burgers Like Friends, Bob's Burgers is all about Thanksgiving episodes. The show's first Turkey Day episode, "An Indecent Thanksgiving Proposal," featured the Belchers (sans Bob) pretending to be Mr. Fischoeder's family. Obviously it wasn't as simple as that, it's Bob's Burgers, things go awry in the best way possible.

ABC Boy Meets World In "Turkey Day," a fourth season episode of the TGIF fan-favorite, Shawn (Rider Strong) and Cory (Ben Savage) attempt to have a joint Thanksgiving at the Hunter family's trailer, but things with their parents quickly deteriorate. However, when the parents see the kids treating each other with kindness and respect, they realize that because they come from different social classes doesn't mean they can't associate with each other. It's a message of tolerance in a typical Boy Meets World lesson-learning fashion.

FX It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Does anything ever go as planned on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? In "The Gang Squashes Their Beefs," the lovable, yet terrible, Paddy's Pub folks gather their enemies over in an attempt to rectify the past nine seasons of awful behavior. Obviously it doesn't go well.

CBS How I Met Your Mother How I Met Your Mother's "Slapsgiving" is legen—wait for it—dary. The sitcom's third season episode features Marshall (Jason Segel), after winning a bet, use his newfound ability to slap Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) five times.

Netflix Master of None Not your typical hilarious Thanksgiving episode, but Master of None's "Thanksgiving" sure was memorable. The installment from season two of the Netflix comedy written by Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe charted Denise's coming out story over the course of several family dinners. The episode won an Emmy for writing, rightfully so. Plus, Angela Bassett turns in a great performance.