And the winner is…Bobby Bones? Dancing With the Stars, we need to talk.

Bones, a radio personality, won because of his following. That's what Dancing With the Stars has always been about, it's a popularity content. Sometimes the best dancer wins, but for the most part it's about platforms, specifically celebrities with fans who are in the voting demographic for DWTS. Bones has just that.

Sure, Alexis Ren has millions of Instagram followers, but are they calling in and voting? Same for 17-year-old Milo Manheim and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, all of whom scored higher and were better dancers than Bones throughout the season.

After 27 seasons, it seems like it's time for Dancing With the Stars to take a break. That being said, we've got a few ideas on how to spruce up the aging reality show.