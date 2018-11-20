Ariana Grande's new music video is going to be so fetch!

The 25-year-old singer got her fans in a frenzy this week after she posted a series of references to Mean Girls—leading many to wonder if her "Thank U, Next" music video would be inspired by the 2004 film. Grande has since confirmed the news.

First, the pop star posted a picture of Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and Regina George (Rachel McAdams) walking down a school hallway. She then posted several closeups of the clique's queen bee, including one of her wearing her bunny Halloween costume. Grande then posted a picture of herself wearing her own bunny mask.

But the real kicker came when Grande shared an image of her kissing her cousin, Courtney.

"'Yeah but she's my FIRST cousin'" the recording artist captioned the photo, referencing one of Seyfried's most memorable lines. As fans will recall, Seyfried's character Karen justified making out with her cousin Seth in the film because he's her second cousin, which she said is different than a first cousin.