by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Nov. 26, 2018 6:00 AM
Trouble in paradise?
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Trinity Fatu finds herself fighting with husband Jonathan Fatu (known professionally as Jimmy Uso) after her wedding ring is stolen.
"Honey, I don't get what all the attitude was for," the Total Divas star remarks. "I went to go get a new ring because I need to replace the one that's missing and have something on my finger."
However, it appears Jonathan doesn't think they can just replace the meaningful piece of jewelry. "I always told you to wear it; you never wore it," Jonathan retorts. "I wear it just like you. I have mine on. I wear mine on all the time; there's no excuse."
While Trinity defends that she does wear her wedding ring, the wrestling maven goes on to concede that she forgets "to put it on sometimes." This remark causes Jonathan to accuse Trinity of not caring.
"You know the story of that ring," the WWE star's man continues. "Only me and you know the story of that ring—that's the sentimental value it has to me."
Understandably, Jonathan's disappointment leaves Trinity feeling "terrible" and "even more upset about the situation." To make matters worse, Jonathan goes on to jokingly threaten divorce over the ring drama.
"When we get home...got them papers on the counter ready for your ass to sign and dot," one half of The Usos quips.
"Divorce papers?" Trinity concludes. "That's not funny."
Watch the uncomfortable scene play out in the clip above!
Watch the season finale of Total Divas Wednesday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m., only on E!
