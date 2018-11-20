Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 10:02 AM

Wish you had a front row seat to Mandy Moore 's wedding? Here's your chance!

Shortly after the This Is Us star married Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith Sunday in Los Angeles, new footage has surfaced from wedding guests that shows just how romantic the day was.

In video posted on Instagram, the newlyweds took to the stage at their reception and performed in front of their guests at The Fig House.

And when it was time for that final lyric, the couple shared a sweet kiss on the lips that got a round of applause from lucky attendees.

"11•18•18," Mandy shared on Instagram after the festivities wrapped up. Taylor added, "Well, that was fun."

Photos

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Cutest Pictures

Another lucky guest revealed on social media that Taylor was performing on the piano five minutes before walking down the aisle. Awww!

Over the weekend, E! News was first to report that Mandy and Taylor were married after an intimate backyard wedding at the actress' home. After the nuptials, guests traveled to The Fig House for a night of music, dancing, food and more.

Lucky attendees including Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown enjoyed a number of food stations around the venue including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie and more.

And while Mandy and Taylor put on a special performance, Jackson Brown, Jonathan Rice, Blake Mills and Lenny Goldsmith were also able to get guests dancing as they performed on stage.

"It will mean a lot, I think, to be surrounded by friends and family and to say certain things to each other in front of them," Mandy previously shared with Us Weekly when discussing her wedding plans. "I'm with my person. I'm with the right person."

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

