Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

There's Connie Britton and Eric Bana, intrigue, lies, sex and danger, but at the heart of Dirty John there's also real people. Bravo's new limited series is based on the podcast and Los Angeles Times articles of the same name by Christopher Goffard, and it tells the harrowing true story of Debra Newell's saga with the titular character, John Meehan, played by Bana.

What started out as a date turned into a nightmare for Debra, who is played by Britton in the series, and her family, including daughters Jacquelyn and Terra Newell.

"He was a doctor, so I thought, ‘OK, he's got a career.' His charm—I'm learning a lot about charming people though—his looks, his interest, he said all the right things, and he had a family," Debra, a successful interior designer, told E! News' Justin Sylvester about what attracted her to John. "I thought he had it all that I was looking for."