Relive Birthday Boy Chadwick Boseman's Super (Hero) Roles Over the Years & Vote for Your Favorite to Celebrate

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Nov. 29, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Black Panther, GIF

Marvel / Walt Disney Pictures

We might not be in Wakanda, but that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the king of the Marvel kingdom.

Today is Chadwick Boseman's birthday and as the ruler and hero of Wakanda AKA Black Panther/T'Challa we feel it's necessary to honor the actor for his role as the legendary Marvel character...and the characters that came before him.

In honor of Boseman's birthday—he is now 41 years old—we've rounded up his most iconic and memorable characters thus far in his career for you to reminisce about.

The South Carolina native might be most known for his role in Black Panther and the Avengers films, but he has been on television as Nathaniel Ray on Lincoln Heights and played other fictional characters in films such as Draft Day.

His favorite genre of films however would be biographies or documentaries. Throughout his career, Boseman has channeled his inner real-life hero by portraying icons such as Jackie Robinson in 42 and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall.

Read

Lights, Camera, Action! Chadwick Boseman Is the People's Choice Awards Male Movie Star of 2018

The 41-year-old actor has also played musician James Brown in Get on Up, and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Boseman's acting talents.

There are 10 big roles in both film and television that have pushed Boseman to the limit and made a massive impact on his career and we have them all for you below.

As you decide what to do to celebrate the actor's big day—maybe re-watch Black Panther and cheers to Wakanda forever?—make sure to scroll through Boseman's best roles gallery here and then vote for your favorite role from the birthday boy.

It's not as simple as you might think, because all of Boseman's characters have been well thought out and full of both emotion and power. He's Chadwick freaking Boseman after all, so we really expect excellence no matter who he is playing on screen and so far we haven't been disappointed.

Happy birthday, Chadwick! We hope your day is full of birthday wishes and someone else saving the day.

Chadwick Boseman, Lincoln Heights

Freeform

Lincoln Heights

In the early '00s Chadwick Boseman was seen here and there on television, but it wasn't until he landed the role of Nathaniel Ray in 2008 on Lincoln Heights that he had his first big break. He played the character, who was in the Army and later discovered was the son of the lead character Eddie Sutton (Russell Hornsby) on the ABC Family show for nine episodes and all of them were twisted and so interesting.

Chadwick Boseman, Persons Unknown

Michael Lavine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Persons Unknown

Following his time on Lincoln Heights the South Carolina native was on the short-lived series Persons Unknown. Again Boseman played a military man, this time named Graham McNair, who was one of several strangers who woke up to find themselves in a ghost town with no way out. 

Chadwick Boseman, 42

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

42

In 2013, Boseman made a big splash in the movie world when he portrayed Jackie Robinson in the film 42, which was a biography focusing on the athlete's road to becoming the first African American to play in Major League Baseball.

Article continues below

Chadwick Boseman, Draft Day

Summit Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock

Draft Day

The 40-year-old actor played Vontae Mack, a football player hoping to get drafted by Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) and the Cleveland Browns in Draft Day.

Get on Up

Universal Pictures

Get on Up

In 2014, Boseman portrayed another iconic figure in American history...James Brown. In Get on Up he helped depict the story of the musician's rise from poverty to the legendary artist he became.

Chadwick Boseman, Message from the King

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock

Message From the King

The actor switched things up from sports and biography films with Message from the King. In this film, Jacob King (Boseman) arrives from South Africa in Los Angeles to avenge his sister's death. Oh, and it's a thriller!

Article continues below

Captain America Civil War, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Civil War

In 2016, fans first saw Boseman as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War and from then on he became a fan-favorite Marvel superhero.

Marshall, Josh Gad, Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown

Barry Wetcher/Open Road Films

Marshall

Marshall is the story of Thurgood Marshall (played by Boseman), the lawyer who became the first ever African-American Supreme Court Justice. With the help of Sterling K. Brown and Josh Gad, Boseman was able to depict this historical journey and become Marshall.

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Marvel Studios

Black Panther

2018's Black Panther took Boseman to super stardom as he played the title character Black Panther AKA T'Challa as he steps forward to lead the people of Wakanda into the future.

Article continues below

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke, Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War

Boseman reprised his role as T'Challa and Black Panther for Avengers: Infinity War and teamed up with the rest of the good guys in the latest Marvel superhero flick.

Chadwick Boseman's Best Roles
Which of Chadwick Boseman's roles is the most memorable?
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
83.3%
16.7%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Chadwick Boseman , Birthdays , Apple News , Black Panther , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1515

Oops! Kim Kardashian Thinks People Hate Her for Calling Kourtney the "Least Exciting to Look At"

Rita Ora

Fashion Police

Nattie Neidhart, Total Divas 810

Nattie Neidhart's Eulogy For Late Father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart Will Move You to Tears

Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Photo Booth Pics

Busy Tonight, Busy Philipps, Vanessa Hudgens

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari

Drama, Drama, Drama! Kristin Cavallari Promises Very Cavallari Season 2 "Starts With a Bang"

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Fans Will Witness a "Young and Fun and Free" Nikki Bella When Total Bellas Returns in January!

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.