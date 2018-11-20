by Chris Harnick | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 7:05 AM
There's something about Neil. In the above exclusive sneak peek of "Miracles," the Tuesday, Nov. 20 episode of ABC's The Conners, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Dan (John Goodman) get together with Darlene's new beau Neil (Justin Long) and, well, they have some thoughts on the new man in Darlene's life. Thoughts being…he's a lot like the old man in her life.
Darlene is telling him what he'll like and to do right off the bat, which sort of delights Dan and Jackie.
"He's great, right?" Darlene asks.
"Yeah, does he remind you of anybody?" Jackie asks back.
"Not really," Darlene says.
ABC
"Here's a clue, because I want you to figure it out: David!" Jackie says.
David being Darlene's ex-husband played by Johnny Glaecki. Darlene doesn't see it, saying they're entirely different.
"She's controlling Neil the same way she controlled David," Jackie laughs.
"He has the jumpy, scared eyes as David. Are you sure that wasn't David?" Dan asks.
Also in the episode, a member of the famous TV family makes a life-changing announcement no one saw coming. Meanwhile, Dan is suspicious Becky (Lecy Goranson) isn't sticking to her end of the deal about her drinking, Darlene continues her job search and Jackie offers to give English lessons to a busboy at Becky's restaurant.
The Conners airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
