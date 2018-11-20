Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Christmas Music Video Is a Mini Rom-Com

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 8:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Music Video

YouTube

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are giving us yet another reason to love them.

In Gwen's newest music video for "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which released Tuesday morning, she and Blake are the ultimate couple goals. Dressed in a series of retro outfits, Gwen and Blake adorably dote on each other as they playfully—and at times comically—go through the holiday motions. 

Gwen teased the release of the adorable video on her Instagram by sharing loved-up photos of the pair onset, captioned with lyrics from the Christmas song. 

The former Voice coaches have been dating since 2015 and they can't seem to stop singing each other's praises. Like, literally.

In "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," Gwen joyously sings about how she thought she "was done for, thought that love had died." But then, Blake came into her life and now he makes it "feel like Christmas." 

And chances are that Blake feels the exact same way about Gwen.

Photos

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Moments

"Here we are, going on three years later and every day that goes by, it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us and it constantly feels like it's going to the next level," Blake previously shared on Sunday Today With Willie Geist when discussing his romance.

And luckily, Blake has also formed a strong bond with Gwen's three boys, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Over the summer, Gwen, Blake and her boys spent some quality time together at the lake before Gwen kicked off her Las Vegas Residency.

To see all of Gwen and Blake's cutest moments, check out the gallery above!

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Couples , Music Videos , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Her Split From Shawn Booth

Frankie Muniz, Paige Price

Frankie Muniz Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend

Inside Priyanka Chopra's $14,000 Wedding Registry Guide

Tia Booth, Bachelor in Paradise, Season 5

Colton Who? The Bachelor's Tia Booth Looks So Smitten With Her New Boyfriend

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice Has a Rumored New Boyfriend: Why Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Is a Total Catch

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

What Went Wrong in Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka's Fairy-Tale Romance

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.