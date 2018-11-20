15 Black Friday Steals That Are At Least 40% Off

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 9:00 AM
We've never been the type to shy away from a discount of any kind. Hey, saving money is saving money and we're here for it no matter the size.
However, as that price off increases we get more and more excited. So what's a sizeable price off, you ask? We say anything that's at least 40% off sticker price feels like a lot to us. For instance: A pair of trendy sock booties that was once around the $130 price point suddenly will only cost us $51? Or how about a designer watch that's $100 bucks off? Yeah, that'll bring a smile to our face.
For 15 of these 40%+ off deals that'll make you oh-so-happy this Black Friday, keep scrolling friends!
BUY IT: HALOGEN® x Atlantic-Pacific Faux Fur Coat,
$249 $149.40
BUY IT: SOMETHING NAVY Nix Bootie,
$129.95 $51.98
BUY IT: All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 2-Pack,
$259.98 $149.98
BUY IT: RAG & BONE Atlas Concept Leather Shoulder Bag,
$595 $356.98
BUY IT: NBD Sugar Pine Bodycon, $89 $148
BUY IT: Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker,
$199 $99
BUY IT: Endless Rose Drop Waist Button-Up Dress,
$117 $72
BUY IT: Onia Kelly One Piece Swimsuit,
$195 $117
BUY IT: Lovers + Friends On Track Leggings,
$83 $138
BUY IT: By the Way Imogen Lace Up Mini Skirt,
$54 $33
BUY IT: LA Made Kate Slip Dress,
$119 $66
BUY IT: Tory Burch Classic-T Leather Strap Watch,
$250 $150
BUY IT: Nike Free TR8 Training Shoe,
$100 $59.98
BUY IT: Cole Haan Laree Stretch Bootie,
$250 $125
