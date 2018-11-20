10 Brands With Celeb Followings That Are Having Major Black Friday Sales

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

What the celebrities do, we do.

Ok we don't necessarily do everything they do, but when it comes to fashion and beauty, the Hollywood set tends to be our inspiration. Makes sense though, they do have access to the best of the best, so if they like something we usually do too. And while they may or may not be shopping Black Friday sales themselves, a lot of the brands they love are participating. So if you want to dress like the rich and famous, but not pay full price Black Friday is your ideal holiday.

Seriously, these 10 celeb-loved brands are celebrating in a big way and you'd be silly not to get in on it.

Boohoo

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: On Black Friday get 60% off fashion & accessories, including sale items.
Our Pick:  Boohoo Disco Slinky Twist Front Wrap Dress, $44 $17.60

 

Elizabeth Arden

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: Nov. 21-25 take 20% off on any $75 purchase and get a free Retinol Deluxe 7-piece sample.
Our Pick:  Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum, $84 $67.20

James Perse

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: Nov. 22-26 get up to 70% off plus free shipping with the code: JPHOLIDAY18.
Our Pick:  James Perse Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck, $325 deal price TBD

KORAL

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: Nov. 23-25 get up to 60% off sale items.
Our Pick:  Koral Chase Mid-Rise Leggings, $105 deal price TBD

Miansai

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: Nov. 20-25 get 20% off storewide.
Our Pick:  Miansai Offset Cuff, $250 $200

Ole Henriksen

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: Nov. 23-26, get 20% off sitewide + free shipping.
Our Pick:  Ole Henriksen Instant Hygee Nurturing Skincare Set, $49 $39.20

Puma

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: From Nov. 21 –25 take 30% off (some exclusions apply) with the code PUMAFRIDAY at checkout.
Our Pick:  Puma Cali Women's Sneakers, $80 $56

QUAY

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: Nov. 20-25 buy one item and get a second item for FREE.
Our Pick:  Quay Upgrade, $65

Shu Uemura

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: Nov. 19-24 take 20% off when you spend $50+ and 25% off when you spend $100+ with the code: SHUBF.
Our Pick: Shu Uemura Ganache & Praliné Eye Palette La Maison du Chocolat Collection, $99 $79.20

Ted Baker

Shopping: 10 Brands With Celeb Followings

The Deal: From Nov. 22-26, get 30% off online (exclusions may apply).
Our Pick: Ted Baker JULIAH Concertina Mini Leather Cross Body Bag, $239 $167.30

Want even more great Black Friday deals? Check out what our friends at the Today Show recommend.

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Fashion , Beauty , Life/Style , Style , Black Friday
Latest News
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Personal "Reminder Not to Overeat" on Thanksgiving Sparks Backlash

Shopping: 40% and Up Off This Black Friday

15 Black Friday Steals That Are At Least 40% Off

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Hints Stranger Things Won't End With Season 3

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Music Video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Christmas Music Video Is a Mini Rom-Com

Dierks Bentley, Drunk on a Plane

Break Out Your Red Cups: It's Time to Celebrate Dierks Bentley's Birthday & Vote for His Best Music Video

Avengers: Infinity War, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel

Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in December 2018

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.