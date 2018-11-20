by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Nov. 20, 2018 6:00 AM
What the celebrities do, we do.
Ok we don't necessarily do everything they do, but when it comes to fashion and beauty, the Hollywood set tends to be our inspiration. Makes sense though, they do have access to the best of the best, so if they like something we usually do too. And while they may or may not be shopping Black Friday sales themselves, a lot of the brands they love are participating. So if you want to dress like the rich and famous, but not pay full price Black Friday is your ideal holiday.
Seriously, these 10 celeb-loved brands are celebrating in a big way and you'd be silly not to get in on it.
The Deal: On Black Friday get 60% off fashion & accessories, including sale items.
Our Pick: Boohoo Disco Slinky Twist Front Wrap Dress,
$44 $17.60
The Deal: Nov. 21-25 take 20% off on any $75 purchase and get a free Retinol Deluxe 7-piece sample.
Our Pick: Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Night Serum,
$84 $67.20
The Deal: Nov. 22-26 get up to 70% off plus free shipping with the code: JPHOLIDAY18.
Our Pick: James Perse Oversized Cashmere Turtleneck,
$325 deal price TBD
The Deal: Nov. 23-25 get up to 60% off sale items.
Our Pick: Koral Chase Mid-Rise Leggings,
$105 deal price TBD
The Deal: Nov. 20-25 get 20% off storewide.
Our Pick: Miansai Offset Cuff,
$250 $200
The Deal: Nov. 23-26, get 20% off sitewide + free shipping.
Our Pick: Ole Henriksen Instant Hygee Nurturing Skincare Set,
$49 $39.20
The Deal: From Nov. 21 –25 take 30% off (some exclusions apply) with the code PUMAFRIDAY at checkout.
Our Pick: Puma Cali Women's Sneakers,
$80 $56
The Deal: Nov. 20-25 buy one item and get a second item for FREE.
Our Pick: Quay Upgrade, $65
The Deal: Nov. 19-24 take 20% off when you spend $50+ and 25% off when you spend $100+ with the code: SHUBF.
Our Pick: Shu Uemura Ganache & Praliné Eye Palette La Maison du Chocolat Collection,
$99 $79.20
The Deal: From Nov. 22-26, get 30% off online (exclusions may apply).
Our Pick: Ted Baker JULIAH Concertina Mini Leather Cross Body Bag,
$239 $167.30
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
