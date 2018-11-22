Somehow, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have only been married for three years.

Not that we haven't viscerally felt each and every day that has gone by since Nov. 22, 2015, but the ridonkulously attractive duo just seem like one of those forever couples, two people steadily marching toward each other until, at last, the timing was right and their worlds were safe to collide, never to be separated again.

"He smelled me and he couldn't help himself," Vergara quipped on Good Morning America shortly after they started dating. "That's all you need, if you want Joe."

That sounds like a cute stab at self-deprecation, but Manganiello told People not long before they started dating, "I'm big into smell. It's funny I got cast as a werewolf. There's something about the smell on that part of a woman's neck where it meets the jaw, ahhhh! It's heaven."

Meant to be, right?

But before these two sexy moths were compelled by each other's flames, they had to start somewhere, like normal people...