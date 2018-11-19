David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
In honor of Thanksgiving, we're showing gratitude for celebrity styles that are holiday-ready.
Whether your plans include going to a friend's house for Friendsgiving, meeting your significant other's family or overeating with your family, there's a chic outfit worn by a celebrity that will fit the occasion. When shopping your look or going through your wardrobe, finding a Thanksgiving outfit isn't always easy. For one, you want to be comfortable in something that has a little give (so you can eat as much as possible). Two, you want to make a good impression on your family and friends in something that represents your personal style.
If you're heading to a nice restaurant for Turkey Day, Kendall Jenner's look is goals with this statement-making hue. But, if you're doing something more casual, Anna Kendrick, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra and Karlie Kloss have you covered.
Check out six styles that are perfect for the holiday below!
Raymond Hall/GC Images
For the Hostess
Are you getting ready to be the hostess with the mostest? If so, you need an outfit that makes it known that it's your party. Priyanka Chopra's midi skirt with two tones of red is the perfect piece. Like the star, pair your colorful skirt with a warm sweaters and ankle boots for a hostess-ready ensemble.
MEGA
For the Chef
If you're getting down in the kitchen this week, you'll need an outfit that's as good as your food, but let's you move around with ease. Karlie Kloss' street style is goals for the chef. Her dark sweater will survive any spills and her stretchy leather pants are great to move in. Opt for a pair of faux leather leggings and you'll be comfortable and chic on your big day.
Simply Vera Wang
Faux Leather Leggings, Now $21
Gotham/GC Images
For the Guest
For those of us heading to a family or friends' house, a sweet dress is a go-to. Non-constricting and appropriate for dressed-up occasions and casual dinners (if you don't know the vibe)—Anna Kendrick's look is worthy of recreating for the holiday. Plus, while timeless, polka dots are having a moment.
Fame & Partners
Buttoned Petti Dress, $279
BACKGRID
To Meet Your Significant Other's Family
It's a big week for new couples that are choosing to spend the holidays together. If you're headed to your boyfriend or girlfriend's house to have dinner, choosing an outfit can be stress-inducing. Luckily, Kerry Washington provided the perfect example. Try out a white, black or nude dress with a high neckline or turtleneck. Then, add a fun pair of pumps and a statement coat.
Naked Wardrobe
The NW T Dress, $42
JONATHAN SIMKHAI
Turtleneck Knit Dress, Now $369
Splash News
For Friendsgiving
Dining with your favorite friends? Keep it casual like Katie Holmes in an oversized sweater dress and pair of over-the-knee boots. This sweater is perfect for over eating.
J.ING
Emmy Sweater, Now $108
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Chaos SixtyNine
For Dinner Out
If you've got reservations at a nice restaurant, take a note from Kendall Jenner, who is wearing the color of the season: marigold. It's pretty, statement-making and nice complimentary color for Thanksgiving.
Reformation
Tiffany Dress, $278