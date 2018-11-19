Jada Pinkett Smith Tearfully Recalls Her Family's History of Abuse

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks down in tears as she discusses the abuse her mother suffered at the hands of her father on Red Table Talk.

On the latest episode of her Facebook series, entitled "Domestic Abuse: When Love Turns Violet," Jada sits down with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who recalls her past relationship with Jada's late father, Robsol Pinkett, Jr., and the trauma she experienced.

"I knew that my mother and my father had a very violent relationship early on," Jada says at the beginning of the episode. "She has a couple scars on her body that, as a child I was just curious, I was like, 'Oh mommy, what's that? What's that?'"