Can Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get along for Khloe Kardashian's sake?

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss found herself still at odds with the NBA player following his cheating scandal. Understandably, this caused tension for the Good American founder, who was just trying to create a healthy home for her newborn True Thompson.

"I'm just, you know, in a tough situation 'cause my sister and my boyfriend hate each other," Khloe told Kim and Kourtney Kardashian over the phone.

Not only was North West's mom frustrated about the cheating scandal, but she was also seemingly livid after the Cleveland Cavaliers star blocked her on Instagram.

"I still can't believe that Tristan blocked me," the KUWTK veteran spilled in a confessional. "I mean that's just too petty for me and I could go there in the petty department. I know Khloe wants us to be cool with Tristan when they get back, but I still hold this resentment towards him."