Colton Who? The Bachelor's Tia Booth Looks So Smitten With Her New Boyfriend

  • By
    &

by Melanie Camacho | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 2:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tia Booth, Cory Cooper, Instagram

Instagram

Tia Booth is reminding the world she's moved on from any heartbreak once caused by Colton Underwood

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star recently took to Instagram with yet another snapshot documenting some quality time spent alongside her new boyfriendCory Cooper

In the photo, the reality TV star looks cute in jeans and a sophisticated black top, letting down her long tresses as she gives Cooper a hug. Aside from the lovebirds' bright smiles, perhaps Tia's caption says it all: a simple heart perfectly captures just how happy she is in this new relationship!

Tia's latest display of public affection marks the second time she's opened up about her love life with her hundreds of thousands followers. As E! News previously reported, Cory is the Executive Vice President of his family's steel company, Cooper Steel in Nashville, Tennessee. 

And for members of Bachelor Nation wondering how Tia (who lives in Arkansas) and Cory are making their long-distance relationship work, we've got you covered with the scoop. 

Photos

Bachelor in Paradise's Most Scandalous Moments

Tia Booth, Colton Underwood

Instagram

"Tia really likes Corey, and they are enjoying getting to know each other right now," a source shared. 

Explained the insider, the "distance hasn't been an issue and they have been making a huge effort in seeing each other."

Prior to dating Cory, Tia was in a relationship with BiP castmate and current star of the upcoming season of The Bachelor, Colton. The pair split amicably, and there's no denying both Tia and Colton are rooting for their ex to find love. 

Reflecting on their breakup, Colton shared on social media at the time, "Thank you for teaching me even more about myself, and most importantly, for your friendship that I know will continue far beyond Paradise. Don't settle for anything less than the world, because that's what you deserve. Can't wait to see what the future has in store for you and catch up on life some day, preferably over a hot dog dinner."

As they say, upward and onward! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Bachelor in Paradise , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice Has a Rumored New Boyfriend: Why Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Is a Total Catch

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka

What Went Wrong in Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka's Fairy-Tale Romance

Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Tie the Knot

Paris Hilton Calls Off Engagement to Chris Zylka

Prince Harry Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dazzle During Date Night at the Theater

Claire Holt

Claire Holt Just Shared the Cutest Gender Reveal Video

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.