Prince Louis Can't Be Tamed in New Royal Family Portraits

Chris Jackson/Getty Imagesfor Clarence House
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 12:07 PM
Chris Jackson/Getty Imagesfor Clarence House
Just when we thought the latest royal family portraits couldn't be any cuter, this photo surfaces!
In celebration of Prince Charles turning 70, the royal family including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came together for some candid shots.
While we loved the original shots with Prince George laughing for the camera and Princess Charlotte behaving like a true angel, the new pictures deserve their own celebration.
In one photo just released, Prince Louis can't help but grab Prince Charles' face in between shots.
And if his smile is any indication, it's safe to say the birthday boy is loving every moment of it.
Chris Jackson/Getty Imagesfor Clarence House
Clarence House also shared a photo of Prince Charles holding his grandson one-on-one. We'd try to describe the photo, but we could never give it justice. Just admire it for yourself!
Last week, the stars came out to attend the Prince of Wales' birthday bash at Buckingham Palace.
Newlyweds Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank were spotted arriving to the festivities that included Prince Harry, Prince William and their wives. Earlier in the day, Prince Charles was also spotted celebrating his b-day with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at tea in London.
Chris Jackson/Getty Imagesfor Clarence House
Recently, Prince William opened up about his relationship with Prince Charles in the BBC One documentary Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70. He expressed a desire for the Prince of Wales to spend more time at home, especially as he gets older in age.
"It's something I'm working on heavily. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children," Prince William previously shared. "Having more time with him at home would be lovely—and being able to, you know, play around with the grandchildren. When he is there, he's brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible."
We'd say these photos prove it as well.
