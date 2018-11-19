Claire Holt Just Shared the Cutest Gender Reveal Video

It's a boy! But Claire Holt totally thought she was having a girl!

The expecting Originals alum took to Instagram on Monday to share a super cute gender reveal video featuring her husband Andrew Joblon. The video shows the couple and a young girl holding balloons as Holt counts, "1, 2, 3!" Joblon and Holt then pop their balloon to reveal blue confetti, and the shocked look on their faces says it all: they had no idea!

"Gender Reveal PSA: If you are absolutely, positively certain you're having a girl, perhaps don't buy a lot of pink things and choose a name before you confirm," Holt wrote alongside the sweet video.