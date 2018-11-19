This Interview With the Scrubs Cast Has Everything, Including Reboot Talk...and a Song?!

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Nov. 19, 2018 10:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The gang got back together again. The cast of Scrubs, including Zach Braff, Judy Reyes, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison and John C. McGinley, reunited over the weekend at Vulture Festival. For some, it was the first time seeing each other since the show wrapped in 2010, and for others, like Faison and Braff, getting together is nothing new. Braff is the godfather to both of Faison's kids, and the Clueless veteran made sure to remind Braff just what that means in our interview above.

"If I die, and my wife dies, you get them," Faison told Braff during E! News' interview.

"They told me recently there's all sorts of things I have to do, like I have to bring them to Texas, often, apparently," Braff said.

Photos

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Ken Jenkins, Judy Reyes, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, Bill Lawrence

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa via AP Images

"Often to visit their grandparents, yes, and to New York to visit their grandparents," Faison said. Another requirement is no boarding school. From there, talk went to reboots, of course, and Chalke delivered Braff's now-infamous line: It'd be great to do a movie, like Psych did, because of everybody's busy schedules. And then McGinley started singing about money.

Told you it took a turn.

"I love seeing these people," Braff said. "I had more fun making this show than anything I've ever done...We have literally nine years of inside jokes, so we just crack each other up.

Click play on the video above to see the Scrubs cast interview.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scrubs , Zach Braff , Sarah Chalke , Donald Faison , TV , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Donald Faison, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, Ken Jenkins, Scrubs

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

"Scrubs" Stars Weigh in on Reboot Possibilities

Real Housewives of Orange County, RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County's Nasty Game of Telephone Comes to an End?

Married at First Sight

Meet the Married at First Sight Season 8 Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch, Stephen Moyer, True Blood

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain Almost Starred in True Blood

Selma Blair, Katie Holmes, Dawsons Creek

Amazing TV Roles That Almost Went to Other Actors

Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Finale: Who Should Win?

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.